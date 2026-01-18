Left Menu

BJP's Strategic Victory: Political Maneuvering in Maharashtra and Beyond

Kapil Sibal criticizes BJP's strategy of forming alliances to gain power and then marginalizing partners. The policy has succeeded in Maharashtra, where BJP became the dominant party in key municipal corporations, overshadowing opposition groups. The move prompts questions about long-term political alliances and democratic dynamics in regional governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 14:52 IST
BJP's Strategic Victory: Political Maneuvering in Maharashtra and Beyond
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has criticized the BJP's political maneuvering, alleging that the party seeks alliances in non-majority states to ascend to power and subsequently marginalize its partners.

This strategic approach has found success in states like Bihar and is currently being implemented in Maharashtra. Sibal highlighted these tactics in a social media post, pointing out the BJP's gains in Maharashtra's civic polls.

In recent municipal elections, BJP emerged as a formidable force across 29 corporations. This includes significant victories in cities like Mumbai and Pune, where it displaced long-standing dynasties. The strategic victories signify BJP's growing dominance in regional politics, raising questions about future political alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global
2
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

 Global
3
Thrilling Matches and Rising Stars: Highlights from Day Two at the Australian Open

Thrilling Matches and Rising Stars: Highlights from Day Two at the Australia...

 Australia
4
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026