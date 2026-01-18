BJP's Strategic Victory: Political Maneuvering in Maharashtra and Beyond

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has criticized the BJP's political maneuvering, alleging that the party seeks alliances in non-majority states to ascend to power and subsequently marginalize its partners.

This strategic approach has found success in states like Bihar and is currently being implemented in Maharashtra. Sibal highlighted these tactics in a social media post, pointing out the BJP's gains in Maharashtra's civic polls.

In recent municipal elections, BJP emerged as a formidable force across 29 corporations. This includes significant victories in cities like Mumbai and Pune, where it displaced long-standing dynasties. The strategic victories signify BJP's growing dominance in regional politics, raising questions about future political alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)