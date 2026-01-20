EU Criticizes Trump's Tariff Plans: A Clash Among Allies

The European Union has openly challenged the credibility of U.S. President Donald Trump over his tariff plans, which are linked to Greenland. Trump's proposal to impose new tariffs on eight European nations has been described as a 'mistake' by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Von der Leyen emphasized that a deal reached last year between the EU and the U.S. should stand firm, stating that in both politics and business, agreements should be honored. She warned that escalating trade disputes could benefit shared adversaries, stressing the alliance between Europe and the U.S. as not just strategic partners, but friends.

Despite Trump's insistence on the need for Danish territory to counter threats from China and Russia, Von der Leyen assured that the EU's response would be both unified and proportional. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent claimed the relationship with Europe remains strong, urging all parties to stay calm as trade tensions unfold.

