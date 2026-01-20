Left Menu

Shiv Sena-BJP Harmony Faces Test in Sambhajinagar Elections

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and BJP will contest 52 of 63 seats in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad. Alliance faces challenges in Sillod where leaders opt for independent elections. Efforts by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde aim to secure a united front, avoiding rebel contests.

Shiv Sena-BJP Harmony Faces Test in Sambhajinagar Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, led by Eknath Shinde, faces a pivotal test as they jointly contest 52 of the 63 seats in the upcoming Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad elections.

In Sillod taluka, however, the parties will run independently, with BJP nominating candidates for 27 seats and Shiv Sena for 25. Sanjay Shirsat, a Sena leader and state Minister, reported this decision, emphasizing joint efforts in Panchayat Samities.

BJP's Atul Save criticized Sena MLA Abdul Sattar for not adhering to party orders and loyalty queries. Sattar remains resolute, pledging to contest independently in Sillod on the Shiv Sena's symbol, 'Bow and Arrow'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

