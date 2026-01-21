Global Leaders Embrace Trump's Board of Peace Initiative
Several countries, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt, have accepted invitations from U.S. President Donald Trump to join the 'Board of Peace'. The initiative aims to resolve global conflicts, though some diplomats warn it might undermine United Nations' efforts.
Countries such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Qatar have agreed to join U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace', according to a Saudi foreign ministry statement.
The joint statement further noted that each nation will undertake the necessary legal procedures to sign the accession documents. Trump's invitation extends to numerous global leaders as part of his initiative to resolve international conflicts.
However, certain diplomats express concern that this move could potentially conflict with United Nations' ongoing peace efforts.
