Trump's Bold Peace Initiative: A New Global Challenge

President Trump launches the Board of Peace, attracting a mix of support and skepticism from global leaders. This initiative aims to mediate in international conflicts; however, concerns arise about its potential to undermine the United Nations. Countries like Israel and Saudi Arabia support it, while others like Norway and France decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:43 IST
President Donald Trump has proposed a new global peace initiative, the Board of Peace, which has been met with mixed reactions from world leaders. While some nations have embraced the move, others argue it could undermine the United Nations' efforts in conflict resolution.

Key supporters of the Board include several Middle Eastern and NATO allies, despite strained relations with the U.S. in the past. Conversely, European nations such as Norway and France have rejected participating, citing concerns about undermining multilateral diplomacy.

As the initiative gains momentum, questions remain about its legal authority and potential overlap with the U.N. However, the White House assures that it will respect international law and work towards resolving global conflicts.

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

