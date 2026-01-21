Trump's Board of Peace: A Controversial Global Initiative

U.S. President Donald Trump recently introduced an initiative named the Board of Peace, aimed at bringing global leaders together to tackle international conflicts. While some countries have embraced this concept, others remain wary, perceiving it as a potential threat to the United Nations' authority.

Concerns among traditional U.S. allies have surfaced, with some nations refusing Trump's invitation. Notably, Norway and Sweden have declined to participate, citing unease over Trump's unilateral approach to diplomacy. France and Italy have also expressed reservations, with Italy's economy minister suggesting constitutional conflicts.

Despite skepticism, countries with historically strained ties with the U.S., such as Belarus, have accepted the invitation. The Board, chaired by Trump, comprises significant figures including Marco Rubio, Tony Blair, and Jared Kushner, and aims to promote global peace, although doubts about its legal authority persist.

