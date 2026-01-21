Left Menu

Trump's Board of Peace: A Controversial Global Initiative

U.S. President Donald Trump has launched the Board of Peace, inviting global leaders to resolve international conflicts. While some nations have joined, others, skeptical of the initiative, have declined. Critics believe it could undermine the United Nations. The board is headed by Trump and includes key figures from his circle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:18 IST
Trump's Board of Peace: A Controversial Global Initiative

U.S. President Donald Trump recently introduced an initiative named the Board of Peace, aimed at bringing global leaders together to tackle international conflicts. While some countries have embraced this concept, others remain wary, perceiving it as a potential threat to the United Nations' authority.

Concerns among traditional U.S. allies have surfaced, with some nations refusing Trump's invitation. Notably, Norway and Sweden have declined to participate, citing unease over Trump's unilateral approach to diplomacy. France and Italy have also expressed reservations, with Italy's economy minister suggesting constitutional conflicts.

Despite skepticism, countries with historically strained ties with the U.S., such as Belarus, have accepted the invitation. The Board, chaired by Trump, comprises significant figures including Marco Rubio, Tony Blair, and Jared Kushner, and aims to promote global peace, although doubts about its legal authority persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

 Russian Federation
2
Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

 Global
3
Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

 Global
4
Global Market Rebound: Trump’s Greenland Deal Framework Eases Investor Fears

Global Market Rebound: Trump’s Greenland Deal Framework Eases Investor Fears

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026