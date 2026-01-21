Himachal Pradesh Bank Tops Nation in Agricultural Insurance Implementation

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has hailed the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank Limited (HPSCBL) for achieving the highest national rank in the effective implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

The bank secured the top position in the 'Co-operative Bank-Medium State' category, demonstrating excellence during the Kharif 2024 and Rabi 2024-25 seasons, as highlighted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.

A certificate of appreciation was awarded to Chief Minister Sukhu by the bank's Chairman, Devendra Shyam, and Managing Director Shravan Manta, marking the bank's instrumental role in promoting farmer welfare schemes. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh was also in attendance.

In a related development, the Chief Minister affirmed plans to introduce a State Nutrition Policy aimed at providing balanced and nutritious food to vulnerable groups. This comes amidst concerns over rising diseases linked to nutritional deficiencies and pesticide contamination. Efforts to bolster the health sector include adopting global standards in medical education and enhancing hospital infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)