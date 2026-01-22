NATO's Wary Eye on China-Russia Alliance
NATO's top commander expressed concerns over increased cooperation between China and Russia, highlighting joint patrols in maritime and air domains. Meanwhile, U.S. President Trump reversed threats to use tariffs in a territorial dispute over Greenland, a resolution of which NATO awaits.
NATO is closely monitoring the growing cooperation between China and Russia, a development that has raised concerns among its officials. Alexus Grynkewich, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, stated the alliance has observed increased joint maritime and air patrols.
Efforts are underway to bolster NATO's strategic positioning, particularly in the Arctic region, as Grynkewich emphasized the importance of collaboration among member nations. This development is seen as crucial in adapting to the evolving security landscape.
In a related geopolitical move, U.S. President Donald Trump retracted tariff threats intended to exert pressure regarding Greenland's territorial status. Talks are progressing towards a diplomatic solution, as confirmed by Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, with NATO awaiting further directives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
