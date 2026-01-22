Tragedy in Doda: Army Vehicle Plunges into Gorge
A tragic accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district claimed the lives of 10 soldiers and injured 11 when an Army vehicle plunged into a gorge. Congress leaders have called for improved road infrastructure to prevent such incidents.
- Country:
- India
A devastating accident occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district as an Army vehicle fell into a deep gorge, resulting in the deaths of 10 soldiers and injuries to 11 others, according to officials.
Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the pressing need for enhanced road infrastructure and safety measures to prevent such tragedies in difficult terrains. His condolences were echoed by other Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Kharge, highlighting the emotional and national impact of the tragedy, called for unity and extended heartfelt condolences to the families. He also underscored the need to take action for safer mobility in such regions to prevent future incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Pushes for Enhanced Fodder Subsidy in Kerala
Attempt to remove Mahatma Gandhi's name from public memory, weaken Gram Swaraj concept: Mallikarjun Kharge on MGNREGA repeal.
Rahul Gandhi Urges Unity Against Modi Government's New Labor Law Reform
Rahul Gandhi Rallies Congress: Facing Corruption with Warrior Spirit
BJP wants an India where King decides everything: Rahul Gandhi.