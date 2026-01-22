Tragedy in Doda: Army Vehicle Plunges into Gorge

A devastating accident occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district as an Army vehicle fell into a deep gorge, resulting in the deaths of 10 soldiers and injuries to 11 others, according to officials.

Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the pressing need for enhanced road infrastructure and safety measures to prevent such tragedies in difficult terrains. His condolences were echoed by other Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Kharge, highlighting the emotional and national impact of the tragedy, called for unity and extended heartfelt condolences to the families. He also underscored the need to take action for safer mobility in such regions to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)