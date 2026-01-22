Assam Braces for High-Profile Visits from Modi and Shah

In a significant political maneuver, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are set to visit the state soon. These visits come as Assam gears up for pivotal assembly elections.

The Prime Minister's visit on February 14 will witness key initiatives, such as the inauguration of a Brahmaputra River bridge and the launch of 100 electric buses. Meanwhile, Amit Shah will lay the foundation for a new legislative assembly in Dibrugarh on January 30.

From Davos, where he attended the World Economic Forum, Sarma conveyed optimism regarding substantial investment promises. Observing the volatile situation in Kokrajhar, he assures that peace has been restored.

(With inputs from agencies.)