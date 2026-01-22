Trump's Push for Peace: High-Stakes Diplomacy in Davos

In a significant diplomatic move, US President Donald Trump expressed hopes of advancing peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, emphasizing the urgent need to cease ongoing hostilities. Trump's remarks followed a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Davos.

Trump announced the US delegation's planned meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, indicating a collaborative approach towards resolving the conflict. Zelenskyy conveyed optimism, noting the discussions favored Ukraine's interests.

A trilateral meeting involving the US, Russia, and Ukraine is anticipated in the UAE, marking a crucial step forward. Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, is set to engage directly with Putin, underscoring the US commitment to facilitating peace.

