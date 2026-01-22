Left Menu

Trump's Push for Peace: High-Stakes Diplomacy in Davos

US President Trump met with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Davos, emphasizing the need to end the war with Russia. A US delegation plans to meet with Russian President Putin to discuss peace efforts. A trilateral meeting is expected soon, highlighting Trump's diplomatic efforts in the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:19 IST
Trump's Push for Peace: High-Stakes Diplomacy in Davos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a significant diplomatic move, US President Donald Trump expressed hopes of advancing peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, emphasizing the urgent need to cease ongoing hostilities. Trump's remarks followed a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Davos.

Trump announced the US delegation's planned meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, indicating a collaborative approach towards resolving the conflict. Zelenskyy conveyed optimism, noting the discussions favored Ukraine's interests.

A trilateral meeting involving the US, Russia, and Ukraine is anticipated in the UAE, marking a crucial step forward. Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, is set to engage directly with Putin, underscoring the US commitment to facilitating peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal Unveiled: Samajwadi Party's Baijnath Dubey Takes on BJP's Bawan Singh

Scandal Unveiled: Samajwadi Party's Baijnath Dubey Takes on BJP's Bawan Sing...

 India
2
India's Traffic Chaos: A Year of Increasing Congestion

India's Traffic Chaos: A Year of Increasing Congestion

 India
3
Austrian Ex-Spy on Trial: Allegations of Russian Collusion and Intrigue

Austrian Ex-Spy on Trial: Allegations of Russian Collusion and Intrigue

 Global
4
Delhi's Thirst: Water Crisis Amid Ammonia Surge

Delhi's Thirst: Water Crisis Amid Ammonia Surge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026