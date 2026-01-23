Left Menu

Modi's Kerala Visit: Development, Connectivity, and Grand Welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala to launch developmental projects, initiate new train services, and partake in a grand road show. His itinerary includes inaugurating a Radiosurgery Centre, launching an innovation hub, and introducing an interest-free credit facility.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make a significant visit to Kerala, arriving in the state's capital on Friday to initiate various developmental projects that aim to boost infrastructure and connectivity in the region.

During his visit, Modi will launch four new train services, among them three Amrit Bharat Express trains, which will improve rail connectivity across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. Another key aspect of his agenda is laying the foundation stone for a CSIR-NIIST Innovation, Technology, and Entrepreneurship Hub in Thiruvananthapuram.

Additionally, Modi will unveil the PM SVANidhi Credit Card, offering an interest-free, UPI-linked revolving credit facility, and inaugurate cutting-edge facilities like a Radiosurgery Centre at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology. Celebrating BJP's win in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, a grand road show is organized to welcome him.

