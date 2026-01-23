Turkiye's Strategic Victory in Syrian Conflict

Turkiye celebrates a significant geopolitical achievement as the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are effectively dismantled following an aggressive offensive by Syria's interim government. The collapse of the SDF marks a notable step toward Ankara's regional aims, particularly in its long-standing battle against Kurdish militias deemed a national security threat.

In a swift two-week campaign, the new Syrian administration led by interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa has seized most of the territory once held by the U.S.-backed SDF in northern Syria. This shift comes after the SDF agreed to merge with Syrian forces rather individually, following failed negotiation attempts.

Behind the scenes, Turkiye played a pivotal advisory role in supporting the Syrian government, contributing to the strategic withdrawal of the SDF. As the regional landscape changes, Turkiye hopes this development may advance its internal peace efforts with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), although potential tensions with its Kurdish population remain.

(With inputs from agencies.)