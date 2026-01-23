Left Menu

Turkiye's Strategic Victory in Syrian Conflict

Turkiye celebrates a strategic shift in Syria as the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces are dismantled, enhancing regional goals. The Kurdish group, backed by the U.S. in the fight against ISIS, has faced setbacks after Syria's new government offensive, aligning Turkiye's interests with the emerging leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankeny | Updated: 23-01-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 14:46 IST
Turkiye's Strategic Victory in Syrian Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Turkiye celebrates a significant geopolitical achievement as the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are effectively dismantled following an aggressive offensive by Syria's interim government. The collapse of the SDF marks a notable step toward Ankara's regional aims, particularly in its long-standing battle against Kurdish militias deemed a national security threat.

In a swift two-week campaign, the new Syrian administration led by interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa has seized most of the territory once held by the U.S.-backed SDF in northern Syria. This shift comes after the SDF agreed to merge with Syrian forces rather individually, following failed negotiation attempts.

Behind the scenes, Turkiye played a pivotal advisory role in supporting the Syrian government, contributing to the strategic withdrawal of the SDF. As the regional landscape changes, Turkiye hopes this development may advance its internal peace efforts with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), although potential tensions with its Kurdish population remain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trilateral Talks in Abu Dhabi: Ukraine's Donbas Dilemma

Trilateral Talks in Abu Dhabi: Ukraine's Donbas Dilemma

 Global
2
Civic Power Struggle: A Call for Unity in Maharashtra

Civic Power Struggle: A Call for Unity in Maharashtra

 India
3
Cracking Down on Fake Passports: Arrest of Key Organiser

Cracking Down on Fake Passports: Arrest of Key Organiser

 India
4
Modi's Call for Change: BJP's Vision for Kerala's Future

Modi's Call for Change: BJP's Vision for Kerala's Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026