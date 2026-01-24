Diplomatic Dynamics: U.S. and South Korea Discuss Coupang Data Leak Impact

In a significant diplomatic dialogue, U.S. Vice President JD Vance and South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok addressed recent tensions concerning the South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang. The discussions focused on the repercussions of a massive data leak affecting more than 33 million customers.

The meeting, part of a broader engagement covering trade and security, highlighted the concerns of U.S. lawmakers and investors about perceived unfair regulations targeting Coupang. Vice President Vance emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation to manage the situation effectively and avert further escalation.

Moreover, the talks extended to U.S.-North Korea relations, with Kim suggesting that former President Donald Trump consider sending a special envoy to Pyongyang. However, past efforts for renewed dialogue with North Korea have not yielded direct responses from Pyongyang.

(With inputs from agencies.)