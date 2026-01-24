Left Menu

Diplomatic Dynamics: U.S. and South Korea Discuss Coupang Data Leak Impact

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and South Korea Prime Minister Kim Min-seok discussed resolving tensions over Coupang's data leak affecting 33 million customers. The talks also covered trade and security agreements, with suggestions to enhance U.S.-North Korea relations. Some U.S. lawmakers are concerned over perceived targeting of Coupang by South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 09:07 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 09:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic dialogue, U.S. Vice President JD Vance and South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok addressed recent tensions concerning the South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang. The discussions focused on the repercussions of a massive data leak affecting more than 33 million customers.

The meeting, part of a broader engagement covering trade and security, highlighted the concerns of U.S. lawmakers and investors about perceived unfair regulations targeting Coupang. Vice President Vance emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation to manage the situation effectively and avert further escalation.

Moreover, the talks extended to U.S.-North Korea relations, with Kim suggesting that former President Donald Trump consider sending a special envoy to Pyongyang. However, past efforts for renewed dialogue with North Korea have not yielded direct responses from Pyongyang.

(With inputs from agencies.)

