Stalin Criticizes Governor Ravi's Actions in Tamil Nadu Assembly

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin accused Governor R N Ravi of insulting his gubernatorial role by not reading the customary speech at the Assembly's commencement. The governor cited inaccuracies in the speech, leading to a constitutional crisis. Stalin emphasized Tamil Nadu's patriotism and criticized the governor's actions.

In a heated assembly session, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has lashed out at Governor R N Ravi, accusing him of disrespecting the gubernatorial role by refusing to read the customary speech prepared by the state government. The governor claimed inaccuracies in the text caused his decision to pass, provoking Stalin's ire.

Governor Ravi's act, perceived by many as a breach of tradition, has stirred controversy. The Chief Minister stressed that the governor's repeated walkouts insult not only the Assembly but also the Constitution, enduring an unusual crisis former leaders didn't face.

Chief Minister Stalin reaffirmed his administration's dedication to Tamil Nadu's welfare, pointing to their significant economic growth as evidence. He criticized Ravi's actions as undermining democracy and challenged the governor's remarks on patriotism. The governor's actions were described as antagonistic against a state government elected by the people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

