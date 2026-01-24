Supreme Court Weighs Trump's Attempt to Remove Fed Governor Cook

The U.S. Supreme Court is cautiously examining President Donald Trump's request to immediately dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. Legal experts anticipate the justices may avoid a sweeping decision, potentially returning the case to a trial court for more detailed investigation without resolving key issues of Trump's authority.

This case marks a significant challenge to the Federal Reserve's independence, the most substantial since the institution was founded in 1913. Trump's administration argues for a removal citing unproven allegations against Cook, but the Supreme Court appears inclined to uphold a cautious approach due to potential consequences on economic stability.

Observers expect the court's decision, due by June's end, could maintain the lower court's injunction against Trump, emphasizing procedural fairness and due process. The case underscores the broader debate on the extent of presidential powers and the necessity of central bank autonomy.

