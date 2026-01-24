Supreme Court Weighs Trump's Attempt to Remove Fed Governor Cook
The U.S. Supreme Court is deliberating on whether President Donald Trump can immediately remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. Legal experts predict a narrow ruling, potentially redirecting the case back to lower courts, could maintain current injunctions and uphold the Fed's independence against political interference.
The U.S. Supreme Court is cautiously examining President Donald Trump's request to immediately dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. Legal experts anticipate the justices may avoid a sweeping decision, potentially returning the case to a trial court for more detailed investigation without resolving key issues of Trump's authority.
This case marks a significant challenge to the Federal Reserve's independence, the most substantial since the institution was founded in 1913. Trump's administration argues for a removal citing unproven allegations against Cook, but the Supreme Court appears inclined to uphold a cautious approach due to potential consequences on economic stability.
Observers expect the court's decision, due by June's end, could maintain the lower court's injunction against Trump, emphasizing procedural fairness and due process. The case underscores the broader debate on the extent of presidential powers and the necessity of central bank autonomy.
