Left Menu

Supreme Court Weighs Trump's Attempt to Remove Fed Governor Cook

The U.S. Supreme Court is deliberating on whether President Donald Trump can immediately remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. Legal experts predict a narrow ruling, potentially redirecting the case back to lower courts, could maintain current injunctions and uphold the Fed's independence against political interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 16:36 IST
Supreme Court Weighs Trump's Attempt to Remove Fed Governor Cook
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court is cautiously examining President Donald Trump's request to immediately dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. Legal experts anticipate the justices may avoid a sweeping decision, potentially returning the case to a trial court for more detailed investigation without resolving key issues of Trump's authority.

This case marks a significant challenge to the Federal Reserve's independence, the most substantial since the institution was founded in 1913. Trump's administration argues for a removal citing unproven allegations against Cook, but the Supreme Court appears inclined to uphold a cautious approach due to potential consequences on economic stability.

Observers expect the court's decision, due by June's end, could maintain the lower court's injunction against Trump, emphasizing procedural fairness and due process. The case underscores the broader debate on the extent of presidential powers and the necessity of central bank autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

 India
2
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
3
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
4
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026