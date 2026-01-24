Left Menu

Youth Congress Uproar: Demand for Odisha CM's Resignation

Youth Congress members clashed with the police as they tried to besiege the Odisha Chief Minister’s residence, demanding his resignation over reported attacks on minority communities. The protest was spurred by incidents in Dhenkanal and Balasore districts, with the Congress accusing the government of inaction.

Updated: 24-01-2026 18:02 IST
In a bold show of dissent, Youth Congress members clashed with security forces on Saturday as they sought to lay siege to the Odisha Chief Minister's residence. Their demand? The resignation of CM Mohan Charan Majhi, amid rising reports of attacks on minority communities, which have ignited widespread outrage.

The protest was fueled by recent disturbing incidents, such as the reported assault on Pastor Bipin Nayak in Dhenkanal district and the beating to death of a minority youth in Balasore, suspected of cow theft. According to Pradesh Youth Congress president Ranjit Patra, these incidents highlight a worrying trend of increasing atrocities against minorities under the current government.

Patra charged that the Odisha CM is either unable to manage the situation or the BJP is covertly supporting it. He cited further harassment of poor individuals from West Bengal in Odisha, labeling them as non-citizens. The protestors, detained at the site of the agitation, were later released, as confirmed by police officials.

