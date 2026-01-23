Left Menu

UN Extends Probe into Iran's Human Rights Situation

The United Nations Human Rights Council has extended its investigation into human rights violations in Iran, demanding an urgent inquiry into the government's violent response to protesters. The motion saw opposition from nations like Cuba, Pakistan, Egypt, and China, but was approved with 25 in favor, 7 against, and 14 abstentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 23-01-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 22:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The United Nations Human Rights Council, in a significant move on Friday, approved the continuation of an independent investigation into human rights abuses in Iran. The decision reflects ongoing international concern over the situation in the country.

Crucially, the council also called for an urgent inquiry into the Iranian government's aggressive handling of protesters, highlighting the rising tensions and the need for accountability. This measure signifies a stringent approach towards safeguarding human rights.

Despite the move, the proposal faced resistance from several nations, including Cuba, Pakistan, Egypt, and China, which pushed for a vote. Ultimately, the resolution was passed with 25 countries in favor, 7 against, and 14 abstaining, showcasing the divided global stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

