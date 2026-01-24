Left Menu

Kharge Accuses BJP of Authoritarian Tactics with Governors as Puppets

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the BJP-led central government for using governors as 'puppets' to harass non-BJP state governments. He urged voters to oppose the BJP in upcoming elections to prevent authoritarian rule and highlighted the central government's interference and repealing of rights-based laws like MGNREGA.

In a pointed critique, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP-led central government of manipulating governors to hinder non-BJP state administrations. Speaking on Saturday, Kharge described these governors as 'puppets' and urged voters to overturn BJP rule in imminent elections.

Kharge's comments came during an event marking the golden jubilee of the Slum Development Board in Karnataka. He highlighted the disruption caused by the central government in various non-BJP states, including Tamil Nadu and Kerala, where governors refused to adhere to state-related constitutional norms.

Underscoring his allegations of authoritarianism, Kharge stressed the repealing of rights-based laws, like MGNREGA, by the Modi government. He advocated for cohesive resistance against such measures, promising to campaign for the reinstatement of such laws that benefit the nation's poor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

