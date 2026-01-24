AIMIM's Green Ambition: A Political Battle in Maharashtra

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is intensifying its political campaign across Maharashtra, prompted by leader Sahar Shaikh's comment to 'turn Mumbra green' after a civic poll victory. This statement, though intended to emphasize the party's identity, has attracted significant political controversy.

Sahar Shaikh's comment at a victory celebration in Thane's ward 30, within the NCP (SP) stronghold of Mumbra-Kalwa, suggested future electoral dominance by AIMIM. Her remarks sparked backlash from the BJP and Shiv Sena, who accused her of promoting Muslim bigotry, leading to a police notice for potential provocation under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Despite the contentious atmosphere, AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel defended Shaikh, accusing Maharashtra police of bias against his party. Jaleel insists that other political leaders frequently make similar remarks without repercussions. AIMIM remains committed to expanding its presence and influence in Maharashtra's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)