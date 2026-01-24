Iraq's Shi'ite Alliance Backs Nouri al-Maliki for Leadership

An influential coalition of Iraq's Shi'ite political factions, which commands a majority in the nation's parliament, has named former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki as its preferred candidate for leadership, as reported by the state news agency on Saturday.

This strategic move sets the stage for forthcoming discussions aimed at establishing a new governmental framework.

The decision marks a crucial step in Iraq's ongoing political developments, highlighting the significance of Shi'ite majority influence in parliamentary decision-making.

