Iraq's Shi'ite Alliance Backs Nouri al-Maliki for Leadership

Iraq's Shi'ite political alliance, holding parliamentary majority, has chosen former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki as their nominee for the prime ministerial post, according to the state news agency. This decision initiates negotiations to form a new government amid Iraq's evolving political landscape.

Updated: 24-01-2026 23:34 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 23:34 IST
An influential coalition of Iraq's Shi'ite political factions, which commands a majority in the nation's parliament, has named former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki as its preferred candidate for leadership, as reported by the state news agency on Saturday.

This strategic move sets the stage for forthcoming discussions aimed at establishing a new governmental framework.

The decision marks a crucial step in Iraq's ongoing political developments, highlighting the significance of Shi'ite majority influence in parliamentary decision-making.

