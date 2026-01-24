Iraq's Shi'ite Alliance Backs Nouri al-Maliki for Leadership
Iraq's Shi'ite political alliance, holding parliamentary majority, has chosen former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki as their nominee for the prime ministerial post, according to the state news agency. This decision initiates negotiations to form a new government amid Iraq's evolving political landscape.
An influential coalition of Iraq's Shi'ite political factions, which commands a majority in the nation's parliament, has named former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki as its preferred candidate for leadership, as reported by the state news agency on Saturday.
This strategic move sets the stage for forthcoming discussions aimed at establishing a new governmental framework.
The decision marks a crucial step in Iraq's ongoing political developments, highlighting the significance of Shi'ite majority influence in parliamentary decision-making.
(With inputs from agencies.)
