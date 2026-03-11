Left Menu

K Kavitha Ends Fast as Telangana Government Grants Land Pattas

Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha called off her fast after the Telangana government provided land pattas to displaced residents in Khammam. While pattas and houses were given to 311 people, Kavitha emphasized that her struggle continues, advocating for complete justice for those affected by earlier demolitions.

Hyderabad | Updated: 11-03-2026 21:47 IST
Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha has paused her indefinite fast following the state government's distribution of land pattas to rightful beneficiaries in Khammam district.

The fast was in support of oustees from Velugumatla, whose homes were demolished. Despite the patta distribution to 311 people, Kavitha insists the fight is not over until complete justice is served.

Government officials, including Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, emphasized support for more displaced persons, but the BRS demands further action, including compensations.

