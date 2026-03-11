K Kavitha Ends Fast as Telangana Government Grants Land Pattas

Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha has paused her indefinite fast following the state government's distribution of land pattas to rightful beneficiaries in Khammam district.

The fast was in support of oustees from Velugumatla, whose homes were demolished. Despite the patta distribution to 311 people, Kavitha insists the fight is not over until complete justice is served.

Government officials, including Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, emphasized support for more displaced persons, but the BRS demands further action, including compensations.

(With inputs from agencies.)