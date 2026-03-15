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Kejriwal's Quest for Judicial Fairness in Excise Policy Case

Delhi High Court Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya denied Arvind Kejriwal’s request to transfer the CBI’s plea regarding the excise policy case to a different judge. Kejriwal expressed concerns over impartiality, citing the past actions of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. Justice Sharma is set to hear the case as per the court's roster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 15:13 IST
Kejriwal's Quest for Judicial Fairness in Excise Policy Case
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  • India

Delhi High Court Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya has rejected a plea by former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to transfer the CBI's case against discharge in the excise policy matter to another judge.

Kejriwal cited concerns over the impartiality of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who retained the case in accordance with court procedures.

Justice Sharma's previous rulings, characterized by Kejriwal as unfavorable, did not compel Chief Justice Upadhyaya to reassign the case, asserting the decision lay with the judge currently responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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