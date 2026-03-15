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West Bengal's Spiritual Support: Boost in Purohits and Muezzins' Honorarium

Ahead of assembly polls, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced a Rs 500 increase in the monthly honorarium for purohits and muezzins. This decision raises their stipend to Rs 2,000, emphasizing the state's commitment to religious harmony and community service. The move aligns with Trinamool Congress's outreach to community groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-03-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 15:11 IST
West Bengal's Spiritual Support: Boost in Purohits and Muezzins' Honorarium
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In a significant move just hours before the assembly polls announcement, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee increased the monthly honorarium for purohits and muezzins by Rs 500, bringing the amount to Rs 2,000. This gesture aims to support the spiritual custodians who enrich the social fabric of the state.

Banerjee shared the news via X, expressing gratitude for the roles of these religious figures in maintaining spiritual and social life. She confirmed that all new applications from purohits and muezzins seeking the honorarium have been approved by the state government.

The announcement underscores the government's commitment to religious harmony and the recognition of traditional institutions, particularly as political parties amplify their engagement with community groups in the lead-up to the assembly elections. The ruling Trinamool Congress views this initiative as bolstering support for those in religious service.

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