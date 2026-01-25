Reviving the Congress: Call for Introspection Amid Electoral Defeats

Senior Congress leader Anant Gadgil has raised an urgent call for introspection within the party following its lackluster performance in the recent Maharashtra municipal elections. Gadgil stressed that reconnecting with core workers and rebuilding a rural voter base is crucial for the party's survival.

The Congress, allying with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), RSP, and RPI (Gavai), managed only 24 seats, marking its lowest tally in a 227-member BMC. Contrastingly, the BJP and Shiv Sena alliance secured a clear majority with 89 and 29 seats, respectively. Gadgil attributes these losses to a "disconnect" between leadership and the grassroots level.

Expressing concerns, Gadgil pinpointed issues including sidelining loyalists for "party-hoppers," the rising "money power" in politics, and lack of pre-election training. He called for a 'Chintan Shivir' (brainstorming session) for devising strategies to strengthen leadership that commands respect beyond traditional "money and caste" hierarchies.

