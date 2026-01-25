Left Menu

LDF Refutes Claims of Shashi Tharoor's Political Shift

T P Ramakrishnan denied any discussions were held with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor about joining the CPI(M). He stated that, while the LDF is open to discussions if Tharoor alters his political stance, no such talks have occurred. Speculation follows Tharoor's alleged dissatisfaction within Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-01-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 17:00 IST
LDF Refutes Claims of Shashi Tharoor's Political Shift
  • Country:
  • India

LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan firmly denied the reports claiming any discussion with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor regarding joining the CPI(M). He clarified that while the Left Democratic Front is open to dialogues with those supporting their stance, no conversation with Tharoor has transpired so far.

Addressing rumors of Tharoor's alleged interactions with CPI(M)-affiliated individuals in Dubai, Ramakrishnan reiterated that no formal talks have been initiated. He stated willingness for discussions if Tharoor reevaluates his political alignment from Congress.

Reports surfaced hinting at Tharoor's discontent within his current party, stemming from perceived neglect by prominent Congress leaders. Tharoor and his associates have yet to comment on these developments, fueling further political speculation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026