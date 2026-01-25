LDF Refutes Claims of Shashi Tharoor's Political Shift

LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan firmly denied the reports claiming any discussion with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor regarding joining the CPI(M). He clarified that while the Left Democratic Front is open to dialogues with those supporting their stance, no conversation with Tharoor has transpired so far.

Addressing rumors of Tharoor's alleged interactions with CPI(M)-affiliated individuals in Dubai, Ramakrishnan reiterated that no formal talks have been initiated. He stated willingness for discussions if Tharoor reevaluates his political alignment from Congress.

Reports surfaced hinting at Tharoor's discontent within his current party, stemming from perceived neglect by prominent Congress leaders. Tharoor and his associates have yet to comment on these developments, fueling further political speculation.

(With inputs from agencies.)