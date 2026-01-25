Left Menu

Political Peril: Flex Board Fiasco in Thiruvananthapuram

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, the BJP faced fines and an FIR for illegally installing flex boards on footpaths in Thiruvananthapuram. City Mayor V V Rajesh noted this was a routine enforcement under Kerala High Court orders. Though most boards were removed, some remained and drew media attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-01-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 18:27 IST
Political Peril: Flex Board Fiasco in Thiruvananthapuram
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP faced significant scrutiny and penalties after installing illegal flex boards during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Thiruvananthapuram. City Mayor V V Rajesh clarified that this enforcement was standard procedure. The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation fined the party, while an FIR was registered for the unauthorized displays.

Such actions have been routine within the jurisdiction, Mayor Rajesh explained, as he had received similar notices during his tenure as district president. This enforcement aligns with the Kerala High Court's strict directives against unauthorized hoardings and flex boards in public areas.

Despite BJP workers removing the majority of the boards promptly, media reports highlighted several that were overlooked. This led to further actions, culminating in an FIR against BJP district president Karamana Jayan and a substantial fine of Rs 19.70 lakh imposed by civic authorities.

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026