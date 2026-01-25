Political Peril: Flex Board Fiasco in Thiruvananthapuram

The BJP faced significant scrutiny and penalties after installing illegal flex boards during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Thiruvananthapuram. City Mayor V V Rajesh clarified that this enforcement was standard procedure. The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation fined the party, while an FIR was registered for the unauthorized displays.

Such actions have been routine within the jurisdiction, Mayor Rajesh explained, as he had received similar notices during his tenure as district president. This enforcement aligns with the Kerala High Court's strict directives against unauthorized hoardings and flex boards in public areas.

Despite BJP workers removing the majority of the boards promptly, media reports highlighted several that were overlooked. This led to further actions, culminating in an FIR against BJP district president Karamana Jayan and a substantial fine of Rs 19.70 lakh imposed by civic authorities.