Fatal Shooting in Minneapolis Sparks Controversy and Political Response
A fatal shooting incident involving the U.S. Border Patrol and protester Alex Pretti in Minneapolis has heightened tensions and drawn criticism from Minnesota's Democratic leaders. Disputed interpretations of video footage have contributed to controversy, with federal officials justifying the shooting as self-defense against a perceived threat.
- Country:
- United States
A Minneapolis protest turned deadly when a Border Patrol agent shot and killed 37-year-old Alex Pretti. The incident was captured on video, sparking a political divide over whether federal officers overreacted. This marks the second such fatal encounter with federal agents in the city this month.
The videos, reviewed by The Associated Press, show officers pursuing Pretti, who appeared unarmed, contradicting claims made by the Department of Homeland Security that he wielded a handgun. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey condemned the excessive force used during the operation, part of the Trump administration's aggressive immigration crackdown.
Federal officials, including Customs and Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino, defended their actions, stating Pretti intended to inflict harm. Pretti's death has provoked widespread protest and scrutiny, with varying narratives fueling public unrest and complicating the discourse around enforcement practices in immigration operations.
