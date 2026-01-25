Left Menu

Minnesota Erupts in Protest After Fatal Shooting by Federal Officer

A U.S. Border Patrol agent fatally shot Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, sparking massive protests. Pretti, a nurse and critic of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies, was reportedly unarmed. The incident has intensified debates over federal immigration enforcement and local rights, amid broader national protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Minneapolis | Updated: 25-01-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 18:57 IST
Minnesota Erupts in Protest After Fatal Shooting by Federal Officer
Protest
  • Country:
  • United States

Democrats demanded federal immigration officers leave Minnesota after a U.S. Border Patrol agent fatally shot Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, triggering widespread protests and escalating an already tense situation.

Pretti, an ICU nurse known for opposing Trump-era immigration policies, was reportedly unarmed when shot. His death continues to fuel debates over immigration enforcement practices.

The shooting has led to national attention, with protests erupting in cities like New York and Washington, amid growing calls for accountability from federal agents. Minnesota officials vow to lead investigations as public pressure mounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026