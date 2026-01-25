Minnesota Erupts in Protest After Fatal Shooting by Federal Officer
A U.S. Border Patrol agent fatally shot Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, sparking massive protests. Pretti, a nurse and critic of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies, was reportedly unarmed. The incident has intensified debates over federal immigration enforcement and local rights, amid broader national protests.
Democrats demanded federal immigration officers leave Minnesota after a U.S. Border Patrol agent fatally shot Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, triggering widespread protests and escalating an already tense situation.
Pretti, an ICU nurse known for opposing Trump-era immigration policies, was reportedly unarmed when shot. His death continues to fuel debates over immigration enforcement practices.
The shooting has led to national attention, with protests erupting in cities like New York and Washington, amid growing calls for accountability from federal agents. Minnesota officials vow to lead investigations as public pressure mounts.
