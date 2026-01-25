Empowering India: Celebrating New Voters on National Voters' Day
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak highlighted the significance of young individuals becoming voters during National Voters' Day celebrations. The BJP organized state-wide felicitation ceremonies for new voters, emphasizing their role in strengthening democracy and contributing to India's development. Leaders encouraged collective efforts under PM Modi's leadership.
- Country:
- India
In a significant event coinciding with National Voters' Day, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak underscored the crucial milestone for young individuals qualifying as voters. State-wide ceremonies were held by the BJP to honor newly-registered voters as part of a coordinated initiative.
Held at the party's state headquarters, the program, led by Deputy Chief Minister Pathak and State General Secretary (Organisation) Dharmpal Singh, celebrated new voters and emphasized the importance of active participation in strengthening democracy.
Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' address, which specially acknowledged first-time voters, Pathak and Singh urged citizens to work collectively towards the vision of a developed India under Modi's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tripura BJP Leader Suspended Amid Criminal Allegations
Ad guru Piyush Pandey, JMM founder Shibu Soren, BJP leader VK Malhotra awarded Padma Bhushan posthumously: MHA.
Uttar Pradesh Governor Extends Republic Day Greetings Highlighting Constitutional Unity
BJP Leaders Unite in Devotion and Diplomacy at Vrindavan's Sacred Spaces
Revitalizing Uttar Pradesh: From BIMARU to Economic Powerhouse