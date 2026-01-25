Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Celebrates Padma Awardees

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the Padma awardees, highlighting their contributions to India's cultural, intellectual, and social domains. The state takes immense pride in the achievements of its award recipients across various fields, underscoring the potential and values of the region and country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-01-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 20:53 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the Padma awardees, recognizing their outstanding contributions to strengthening India's intellectual, cultural, and social fabric.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath lauded the distinguished service of the awardees, emphasizing that their efforts bolster the nation's various foundational aspects. The accolade list includes notable figures like N. Rajam, Anil Kumar Rastogi, and Ashok Kumar Singh, among others, who have excelled in diverse fields such as art, science, and medicine.

The Chief Minister expressed pride in the achievements of these individuals, noting that their dedication across multiple sectors reflects the enduring values and immense promise of the state and the nation. Among the recipients, Mangala Kapoor and Chiranji Lal Yadav shared their overwhelming joy and aspirations upon receiving the prestigious recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

