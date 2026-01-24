Left Menu

CPI(M) Leader Urges Swift Relief Assessment in Kashmir

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to assess damage caused by recent strong winds and snowfall. He highlighted the need for timely relief and restoration of essential services like electricity and road connectivity, especially in rural areas, to mitigate hardships during winter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-01-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 22:15 IST
Tarigami
  • Country:
  • India

M Y Tarigami, a CPI(M) leader and Kulgam MLA, has called on the Jammu and Kashmir government to assess the damage inflicted by strong winds and subsequent snowfall across the Kashmir Valley. He emphasized the urgency of compensating affected residents accordingly.

Tarigami highlighted that the severe weather has damaged roofs, power infrastructure, and other structures, primarily affecting rural and remote communities. He urged authorities to conduct a thorough damage assessment to ensure households receive necessary relief.

While acknowledging the environmental importance of snowfall, Tarigami insisted on hastened restoration of basic services and road connectivity. He emphasized the immediate need for power infrastructure repairs and deploying resources to clear roads, reestablishing crucial links to isolated villages.

