CPI(M) Leader Urges Swift Relief Assessment in Kashmir

M Y Tarigami, a CPI(M) leader and Kulgam MLA, has called on the Jammu and Kashmir government to assess the damage inflicted by strong winds and subsequent snowfall across the Kashmir Valley. He emphasized the urgency of compensating affected residents accordingly.

Tarigami highlighted that the severe weather has damaged roofs, power infrastructure, and other structures, primarily affecting rural and remote communities. He urged authorities to conduct a thorough damage assessment to ensure households receive necessary relief.

While acknowledging the environmental importance of snowfall, Tarigami insisted on hastened restoration of basic services and road connectivity. He emphasized the immediate need for power infrastructure repairs and deploying resources to clear roads, reestablishing crucial links to isolated villages.