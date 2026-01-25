CPI(M) Rift: Allegations, Denials, and Controversy Over 'Martyrs Fund'
Senior CPI(M) leader M V Jayarajan has dismissed allegations of misappropriating the martyrs fund, made by party colleague V Kunhikrishnan against Left MLA T I Madhusoodanan. Jayarajan insists no funds were misused and accuses Kunhikrishnan of aiding the party's enemies. Party commissions support Jayarajan's stance.
- Country:
- India
Senior CPI(M) leader M V Jayarajan has firmly rejected allegations that a left party MLA misappropriated Rs 1 crore from the martyrs fund. The accusations were made by V Kunhikrishnan, a fellow party member, against T I Madhusoodanan of Payyanur.
Jayarajan stated that internal party commissions investigated and found no evidence of funds being misused. Criticizing Kunhikrishnan's public declarations, Jayarajan suggested these actions only served adversaries of the CPI(M). He assured that the Kannur District Committee would address the situation appropriately.
Kunhikrishnan claims his public accusations were fueled by the party's inaction over years of complaints. He questions the impartiality of the commissions, suggesting decisions favor accused individuals, thereby undermining trust within and outside the party.
ALSO READ
BJP Criticizes Tejashwi Yadav's Rise Amidst Corruption Allegations
Son of Legendary Cricketer Arrested Over Sexual Assault Allegations
Political Tensions Escalate in Kannur Over Fund Misappropriation Allegations
Political Tensions Erupt in Payyanur: A Clash of Allegations and Protests
Relief Granted: Jaypee Infratech's Manoj Gaur Secures 14-Day Bail Amidst Money Laundering Allegations