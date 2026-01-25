CPI(M) Rift: Allegations, Denials, and Controversy Over 'Martyrs Fund'

Senior CPI(M) leader M V Jayarajan has firmly rejected allegations that a left party MLA misappropriated Rs 1 crore from the martyrs fund. The accusations were made by V Kunhikrishnan, a fellow party member, against T I Madhusoodanan of Payyanur.

Jayarajan stated that internal party commissions investigated and found no evidence of funds being misused. Criticizing Kunhikrishnan's public declarations, Jayarajan suggested these actions only served adversaries of the CPI(M). He assured that the Kannur District Committee would address the situation appropriately.

Kunhikrishnan claims his public accusations were fueled by the party's inaction over years of complaints. He questions the impartiality of the commissions, suggesting decisions favor accused individuals, thereby undermining trust within and outside the party.