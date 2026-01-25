Opposition Alleges Bias in Assam's Electoral Roll Revision
Opposition parties in Assam have accused the ruling BJP of irregularities in the ongoing special revision of electoral rolls ahead of state assembly elections. They demand intervention to ensure a fair process, alleging bias against the Miya community and citing interference by BJP members in the electoral exercise.
In a significant political development, opposition parties in Assam criticized the ongoing Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls, alleging manipulation by the BJP-led government.
According to the opposition, the Chief Minister's comments about the Miya community raise concerns about the impartiality of the electoral process. They demand urgent intervention from the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to ensure fairness.
The opposition further alleged unauthorized interference by BJP officials and called for measures to protect the rights of genuine voters, including victims of eviction.
