Engineer Rashid Granted Custody Parole for Budget Session

A Delhi court has granted custody parole to MP Engineer Rashid, detained in Tihar jail under a 2017 terror-funding case, to attend the Budget Session of Parliament. Despite his incarceration, Rashid has actively participated in parliamentary sessions since 2019, although his travel costs appeal remains pending in Delhi High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 14:13 IST
A Delhi court has granted custody parole to Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid, enabling him to attend the forthcoming Budget Session of Parliament. This permission comes as Rashid, detained under charges related to a 2017 terror-funding case, is currently held in Tihar jail.

Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma sanctioned the order, permitting Rashid's attendance from January 28, contingent on certain conditions, including prior travel cost obligations. While Rashid's appeal regarding travel costs is yet to be resolved in the Delhi High Court, his legal counsel, Vikhyat Oberoi, brought attention to this ongoing matter.

Previously, the court allowed Rashid similar privileges for attending both Winter and Monsoon parliamentary sessions. Despite his imprisonment, Rashid continues to engage in significant political events, having notably defeated Omar Abdullah in the recent Lok Sabha elections to secure the Baramulla seat.

