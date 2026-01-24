Engineer Rashid Granted Custody Parole for Budget Session

A Delhi court has granted custody parole to Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid, enabling him to attend the forthcoming Budget Session of Parliament. This permission comes as Rashid, detained under charges related to a 2017 terror-funding case, is currently held in Tihar jail.

Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma sanctioned the order, permitting Rashid's attendance from January 28, contingent on certain conditions, including prior travel cost obligations. While Rashid's appeal regarding travel costs is yet to be resolved in the Delhi High Court, his legal counsel, Vikhyat Oberoi, brought attention to this ongoing matter.

Previously, the court allowed Rashid similar privileges for attending both Winter and Monsoon parliamentary sessions. Despite his imprisonment, Rashid continues to engage in significant political events, having notably defeated Omar Abdullah in the recent Lok Sabha elections to secure the Baramulla seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)