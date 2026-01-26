GOP Divided Over Immigration Tactics After Fatal Shooting in Minneapolis

The fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old nurse, by a US Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis has sparked a ripple of concern within the Republican Party. Prominent GOP figures are now demanding a thorough investigation into federal immigration tactics.

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Andrew Garbarino and other congressional Republicans are calling for testimony from federal immigration officials. They underscore the need for a balanced probe to ensure public safety while facing an internal party challenge on Trump's hard-line immigration stance.

The incident has also sensitized the GOP to broader issues, stirring debate on federal versus states' rights, particularly as they brace for the approaching midterm elections. Trump's strategies, both domestically and internationally, continue to provoke discussions, revealing fissures within the party.

