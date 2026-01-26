Federal Crackdown Sparks Controversy in Minneapolis

In Minneapolis, federal agents' immigration enforcement measures have ignited controversy, leading to two civilian deaths. This development has brought President Donald Trump's immigration policies into the electoral spotlight.

The violence, including the shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti, is prompting Democratic opposition to Department of Homeland Security funding unless reforms are made. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer urges Republicans to join Democrats in overhauling U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

While some Republicans back the crackdown, Saturday's incident challenges the party's gun rights stance, with advocates alarmed. Meanwhile, Democrats emphasize the operation's risks, seeing it as overreach harming both citizens and law-abiding immigrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)