Fit India: A Movement Linking Fitness, Patriotism & Democracy

Union Sports Minister Raksha Khadse has hailed 'FIT India' as more than just a campaign, but as a grassroots movement crucial for nurturing a healthy and self-sufficient nation. Speaking at an event under the #MyBharatMyVote campaign, Khadse accentuated the integration of fitness with patriotism and civic responsibility.

Highlighting the role of initiatives like cycling rallies, she urged young individuals to make fitness a habitual part of their daily lives. The event also sought to boost the spirit of active living, while intertwining the significant civic duty of voting in a democratic setup.

Accompanied by Dr. Atul Fulzele and Olympian Nikhat Zareen, the event drew over 500 participants, creating a lively and festive atmosphere with Zumba, Bhangra, and Yoga sessions. The rally underscored the collective commitment towards national pride and holistic wellness.

