Fit India: A Movement Linking Fitness, Patriotism & Democracy

Union Sports Minister Raksha Khadse emphasized 'FIT India' as a people's movement for building a strong nation through fitness. A cycle rally under #MyBharatMyVote promoted active living intertwined with patriotism and democratic participation. The event saw participation from prominent personalities and featured activities like Zumba and Bhangra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Attari | Updated: 25-01-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 21:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Union Sports Minister Raksha Khadse has hailed 'FIT India' as more than just a campaign, but as a grassroots movement crucial for nurturing a healthy and self-sufficient nation. Speaking at an event under the #MyBharatMyVote campaign, Khadse accentuated the integration of fitness with patriotism and civic responsibility.

Highlighting the role of initiatives like cycling rallies, she urged young individuals to make fitness a habitual part of their daily lives. The event also sought to boost the spirit of active living, while intertwining the significant civic duty of voting in a democratic setup.

Accompanied by Dr. Atul Fulzele and Olympian Nikhat Zareen, the event drew over 500 participants, creating a lively and festive atmosphere with Zumba, Bhangra, and Yoga sessions. The rally underscored the collective commitment towards national pride and holistic wellness.

