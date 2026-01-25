Fit India: A Movement Linking Fitness, Patriotism & Democracy
Union Sports Minister Raksha Khadse emphasized 'FIT India' as a people's movement for building a strong nation through fitness. A cycle rally under #MyBharatMyVote promoted active living intertwined with patriotism and democratic participation. The event saw participation from prominent personalities and featured activities like Zumba and Bhangra.
Union Sports Minister Raksha Khadse has hailed 'FIT India' as more than just a campaign, but as a grassroots movement crucial for nurturing a healthy and self-sufficient nation. Speaking at an event under the #MyBharatMyVote campaign, Khadse accentuated the integration of fitness with patriotism and civic responsibility.
Highlighting the role of initiatives like cycling rallies, she urged young individuals to make fitness a habitual part of their daily lives. The event also sought to boost the spirit of active living, while intertwining the significant civic duty of voting in a democratic setup.
Accompanied by Dr. Atul Fulzele and Olympian Nikhat Zareen, the event drew over 500 participants, creating a lively and festive atmosphere with Zumba, Bhangra, and Yoga sessions. The rally underscored the collective commitment towards national pride and holistic wellness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
