Slovakia Urged to Decline Trump's Board of Peace Invitation

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico recommends that Slovakia decline an invitation to join U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace. The government will discuss the invitation, but Fico advises against supporting structures parallel to the United Nations. Western leaders have shown reluctance towards this initiative.

Slovakia's Prime Minister, Robert Fico, has recommended that his country decline an invitation to join U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace initiative. The proposal is set for government discussion, but Fico argues against it, suggesting it would create structures parallel to the United Nations.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Fico expressed that acceptance of the invitation should be respectfully rejected. The Prime Minister underscored that Slovakia should not pursue this path in international diplomacy.

This move comes amidst hesitancy from Western political leaders towards President Trump's initiative, which aims to address global conflicts through the newly proposed Board of Peace.

