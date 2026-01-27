Minister Faces Backlash Over Ambedkar Omission in Republic Day Speech

In Maharashtra, Girish Mahajan, a BJP leader and minister, has faced criticism after failing to mention Dr. B R Ambedkar during his Republic Day speech. Forest department employee Madhvi Jadhav raised an objection to the omission at a Nashik event.

Even as Mahajan clarified that the oversight was unintentional and apologized verbally, Jadhav demanded a written apology, criticizing the minister's selective mentions of historical figures. 'Mahajan should apologize formally to all followers of Babasaheb Ambedkar,' she stated. The incident has prompted strong reactions from opposition parties.

In response, Jadhav approached the Sarkarwada police, seeking the registration of a case under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Meanwhile, Mahajan reiterated his apology, expressing respect for Dr. Ambedkar and clarifying that there was no intent to offend.

