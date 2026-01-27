BJP's Vision: A Developed Bengal for a Developed India by 2047

Nitin Nabin, the BJP national president, has reaffirmed the party's commitment to the development of West Bengal, spotlighting it as essential for achieving a developed India by 2047. On his initial tour of the region, Nabin inaugurated the 'Kamal Mela', aimed at promoting local traders in Paschim Bardhaman district.

Nabin's visit underlines the significance of Bengal's growth for aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the nation. Addressing the youth, Nabin urged them to work diligently towards national advancement, echoing the contributions of historical figures like Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda in enriching India's cultural heritage.

During his address, Nabin also expressed condolences for the recent tragic fire incident in South 24 Parganas, standing in solidarity with affected families. As the assembly elections approach, BJP's focus on Bengal's progress highlights its strategic importance.

