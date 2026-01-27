Left Menu

Uttarakhand Polls: Congress Accuses BJP of Using Religion to Distract from Real Issues

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge held a review meeting in Uttarakhand, accusing BJP of using religion as a divisive tool to distract from real issues like corruption and women's safety ahead of assembly polls. Congress emphasizes its focus on genuine state concerns.

Updated: 27-01-2026 20:30 IST
The Congress party, under the leadership of president Mallikarjun Kharge and prominent leader Rahul Gandhi, convened a crucial review meeting in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. The meeting focused on allegations that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using divisive religious politics as a tactic to divert attention from pressing state issues ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Senior Congress members, including K C Venugopal and Kumari Selja, joined local leaders such as Ganesh Godiyal and Harish Rawat to address the pressing matters faced by citizens. In a post-meeting statement, Selja accused the BJP of a longstanding strategy to create societal divides to overshadow real issues of governance.

Key issues highlighted by Congress include rampant corruption, the struggles of farmers, and concerns over women's safety. The party pledges to continue advocating for these critical issues, asserting that the public's focus should remain on impactful governance rather than religious manipulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

