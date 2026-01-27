Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Canada-U.S. Trade and Tariff Talks Heating Up

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reaffirmed his stance amid escalating tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump, as discussions surrounding global trade dynamics intensify. Speaking to reporters, Carney emphasized that he stood by his remarks made at Davos, where he called for nations to recognize the decline of a rules-based global order.

During a conversation on Monday with President Trump, which addressed these comments, Carney highlighted Canada's efforts to diversify trade strategies, especially in light of U.S. tariffs on critical Canadian exports. Currently, the U.S. accounts for 70% of Canada's exports, making the relationship crucial yet complex.

In response to potential U.S. tariffs and trade pressures, Carney outlined Canada's strategy to build international partnerships and strengthen domestic capabilities through initiatives like the USMCA. Despite reports suggesting a shift in Carney's position, he firmly stated that his comments in Davos were not retracted, indicating an ongoing diplomatic challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)