Carney's Stand at Davos: A Strategic Shift in Canadian Trade

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney firmly reiterated his stance on Canada's trade policy diversification during his discussion with US President Donald Trump, despite assertions at the World Economic Forum in Davos that positioned him against US economic strategies. Carney emphasized Canada's plans for a dozen new trade deals aimed at reducing economic dependence on the US.

At Davos, Carney drew attention for condemning coercive economic practices by major powers, indirectly highlighting US policies. His remarks attracted significant praise, marking a clear diplomatic approach in contrast to Trump's protectionist tendencies. Meanwhile, Trump had threatened severe tariffs on Canadian imports, adding tension to the bilateral ties.

Despite such challenges, Carney's roadmap includes international engagements to bolster Canada's trade architecture, focusing on India, Australia, and beyond. This strategic outreach is seen as an effort to 'link up' globally, counterbalancing Trump's influence, as Canada seeks to double non-US exports over the next decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)