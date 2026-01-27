Left Menu

Assam's Political Storm: SIT Report Rocks State Chief

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced plans to decide the future of the SIT report alleging state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi's Pakistani links. A formal decision is expected on February 7. Sarma claims the report uncovers shocking ties between Gogoi, his British wife, and Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-01-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 22:41 IST
In a recent cabinet meeting, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed plans to make a formal decision regarding the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) report, which alleges state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi's links with Pakistan. The decision is expected on February 7, following a presentation that left ministers shocked.

Sarma claimed the SIT report, spearheaded by Assam Police, discloses "direct links" between Gogoi, his British wife, and Pakistani interests. Speculations are rife about whether the case will be handed over to national agencies like NIA, RAW, or IB for further investigation, or continue under Assam Police's jurisdiction.

The allegations have erupted into a political storm, with Sarma planning a press conference on February 8 to disclose the SIT findings to the public. Meanwhile, Gogoi dismissed the accusations, labeling them "ridiculous" and "baseless," as political tensions rise in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

