Ajit Pawar's Unfulfilled Ambition: A Political Journey Cut Short

Ajit Pawar, a seasoned Maharashtra politician, known for his desire to become Chief Minister, passed away in a tragic air crash. Despite his integral role as Deputy CM multiple times, his dream remained unrealized. His career was marked by resilience and controversies, including an irrigation scam and political maneuvers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2026 11:35 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 11:35 IST
Ajit Pawar, a dominant figure in Maharashtra's political landscape, died in a tragic air crash, leaving his ambition to become Chief Minister unfulfilled. Known for his punctuality and work ethic, Pawar served as Deputy Chief Minister six times, navigating through various political alliances.

His career, marked by resilience and controversy, saw him embroiled in the Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam and debates over controversial remarks. Despite these challenges, Pawar remained a prominent force in state politics, often catching critics off-guard with unexpected political moves.

In the wake of his passing, focus shifts to the future of the Nationalist Congress Party and potential mergers amidst political speculation. Ajit Pawar's legacy endures, underscored by his commitment to development and progressive values even within complex political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

