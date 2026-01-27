Left Menu

Youth Congress Erupts Over Controversial Remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Youth Congress activists in Bihar protested against former leader Shakeel Ahmad for calling Rahul Gandhi a 'fearful' leader. Ahmad's controversial remarks incited a strong reaction, including burning effigies. Party members demand an apology and threaten further protests if Ahmad continues his statements against Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-01-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 18:16 IST
Youth Congress activists in Bihar have expressed their ire against former party leader Shakeel Ahmad by staging protests and burning his effigy in the state capital, Patna. The demonstration was a reaction to Ahmad's controversial remarks regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Expressing the party's discontent, Bihar Congress general secretary Mukul Yadav stated, "We will not tolerate derogatory remarks against our leader Rahul Gandhi. Should Ahmad fail to apologize, more intense protests will be organized at his residence in Patna." Accusing Ahmad of being a "traitor," Yadav further claimed Ahmad operates as part of a "sleeper cell" of another party.

Amidst ongoing Bihar elections, Ahmad, who had resigned from Congress after the second phase of polling, had stirred controversy with his comments. He suggested that Congress's leadership had directed attacks on his homes, under the guise of effigy burning previously planned for January 27. Ahmad has previously labeled Gandhi as a "darpok" or "fearful" leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

