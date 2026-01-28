Maharashtra Mourns: The Tragic Loss of Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in an aircraft crash. His uncle, veteran politician Sharad Pawar, expressed shock upon arrival in Baramati. Ajit had previously split from the Nationalist Congress Party to join BJP but reunited with NCP to contest local elections. The state mourns his loss.
In a tragic turn of events, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has passed away in an aircraft crash. The news prompted his uncle, veteran politician Sharad Pawar, to rush to Baramati, visibly shocked and questioning the circumstances of the incident.
Accompanied by his wife Pratibha, Sharad Pawar flew from Mumbai by helicopter to reach their hometown shortly after receiving the heartbreaking news. Upon landing, the 85-year-old was heard asking, 'How did it happen?' as he tried to grasp the sudden loss of his nephew.
Ajit Pawar had recently reconciled with his uncle to tackle municipal elections after a political fallout in which he joined BJP, causing a split in the Nationalist Congress Party. The state of Maharashtra now joins the Pawar family in mourning the untimely demise of a significant political figure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
