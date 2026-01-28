Left Menu

Contentious Protest Disrupts Presidential Address in Parliament

During President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament, opposition members protested against the VB-G RAM G Act, drawing strong criticism from government figures. Union Minister J P Nadda and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju condemned the protest, demanding apologies while highlighting the insult to national leaders remembered during the session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 17:11 IST
Contentious Protest Disrupts Presidential Address in Parliament
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition members staged a protest against the VB-G RAM G Act during President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament, sparking strong government backlash. Union Minister J P Nadda demanded an apology from the opposition for what he termed a disgraceful display.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the opposition of embarrassing the nation and insulting revered figures such as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr B R Ambedkar. The protest unfolded during President Murmu's reference to these historical contributors, seeking a rollback of the act.

Nadda criticized the Congress and its allies for their conduct, emphasizing the significance of maintaining parliamentary decorum. The opposition's actions, he argued, tarnished the celebration of the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' and other notable commemorations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026