Contentious Protest Disrupts Presidential Address in Parliament

Opposition members staged a protest against the VB-G RAM G Act during President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament, sparking strong government backlash. Union Minister J P Nadda demanded an apology from the opposition for what he termed a disgraceful display.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the opposition of embarrassing the nation and insulting revered figures such as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr B R Ambedkar. The protest unfolded during President Murmu's reference to these historical contributors, seeking a rollback of the act.

Nadda criticized the Congress and its allies for their conduct, emphasizing the significance of maintaining parliamentary decorum. The opposition's actions, he argued, tarnished the celebration of the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' and other notable commemorations.

