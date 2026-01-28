Nation Mourns the Loss of Influential Leader Ajit Pawar in Plane Crash

The nation reeled from shock on Wednesday as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar perished in a plane crash. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the outpouring of condolences, lauding Pawar's contributions to both Maharashtra and Indian society.

Pawar was en route to Baramati for public meetings regarding the upcoming zilla parishad elections when the fatal crash occurred. All five individuals onboard were tragically lost. Modi expressed his grief during an address at the PM National Cadet Corps Rally in Delhi.

Praising Pawar as a leader with deep grassroots connections, Modi highlighted his well-regarded administrative acumen and dedication to uplifting marginalized communities. The incident marks a significant loss for the Nationalist Congress Party and India's political landscape.